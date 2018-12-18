Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” is set in a recreation of 1970s Mexico City. The production designer Eugenio Caballero explains how they created the look for a “modern black and white” film. And if you're still looking for holiday gifts for the movie or design buffs in your life, listen up for suggestions from the creator of “Film and Furniture.”
Reviving ‘Roma’; Film and Furniture
From this Episode:
Bringing back ‘70s-era Mexico City in ‘Roma’
“Roma” is a black and white film that draws directly from director Alfonso Cuarón’s childhood. The celebrated filmmaker grew up in an affluent household in the...
12 min, 29 sec
Credits
Host:
Frances Anderton
Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy