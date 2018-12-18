ON AIR
Reviving ‘Roma’; Film and Furniture

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma. Photo by Netflix

Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” is set in a recreation of 1970s Mexico City. The production designer Eugenio Caballero explains how they created the look for a “modern black and white” film. And if you're still looking for holiday gifts for the movie or design buffs in your life, listen up for suggestions from the creator of “Film and Furniture.”

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy

