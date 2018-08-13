DnA: Design and Architecture reports on the design and urbanism trends that shape our lives, in Los Angeles and beyond.

Hosted by Frances Anderton and produced by Avishay Artsy, the show is global in outlook, but local in focus: Los Angeles, a laboratory for intense creativity as well as friction over what direction the region should take.

DnA brings stories from the practitioners, users and critics in art, design, fashion and graphics, movie production and video game design, architecture, transportation and urban design.

Since it launched as a monthly radio program in 2002, DnA has demonstrated that public radio and digital media serve as a democratic space for discussion about design and architecture. Through its combination of journalism, storytelling, and audience engagement, DnA serves as a conduit to the designed world.

In 2016, the program became a weekly show and regular staple of KCRW’s midday arts and culture programming. It airs every Tuesday at 2 pm. “DnA on ATC” airs every Wednesday at 6:44 pm during KCRW’s broadcast of All Things Considered. DnA also publishes a dedicated blog and podcast (available at KCRW.com/DnA), and hosts in-person events.

Named one of the top design podcasts by Architectural Digest, DnA has been featured in many outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Magazine, Curbed, Angeleno and Metropolis Magazine (who called Frances the “voice of design for the city”).





