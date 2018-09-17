ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

DON'T
@
ME
WITH
JUSTIN
SIMIEN

DON'T<br>@<br>ME<br>WITH<br>JUSTIN<br>SIMIENDON'T<br>@<br>ME<br>WITH<br>JUSTIN<br>SIMIEN

Jeff Chang: The Afro-Asian Connection

When political institutions shut out wide swaths of people, the path to change is often through culture. Hip-hop scholar Jeff Chang gets political with Justin, calling out the strengths and stressors among black and Asian communities in California and American culture more broadly.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 18, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Hip-hop was not only one of great musical inventions of the 20th Century, it’s part of a long movement for black freedom. That’s how hip-hop scholar and author Jeff Chang understands it. Hip-hop is a language and cultural touchstone that creates space for power and political expression that black Americans are routinely denied. Likewise, Jeff sees a roadmap in the black freedom movement for all people fighting for their rights: LGBTQ people, Asians, Latinos, women, and those who have been economically disenfranchised.

We go deep on the future of racial equity and how groups who have been divided can unite as a political force. There are long historical links between black and Asian communities, from the black Americans who tended their Japanese neighbors’ stores and properties during the internment, to the embrace of kung fu in the black community, to Jeff’s own childhood in Honolulu taking cues from hip-hop films and graffiti culture.

CREDITS

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Don't @ Me with Justin Simien

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed