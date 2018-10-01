ON AIR
The Binge with Netflix’s Ted Sarandos

Meet the man responsible for “Netflix and chill,” bingeing, and a new business model that allowed for shows like Dear White People. Justin is joined by his boss, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.


Oct 02, 2018

Photo of Ted Sarandos by Daniel Benavides 


The year is 1999. It’s “The Matrix” times. Reed Hastings of Netflix is running a mail-order DVD business. The company’s future chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, is working in the VHS and DVD distribution business for video stores. At Netflix, Hastings has a vision that will entirely disrupt the way that we consume movies and television, and he needs Sarandos' help to make it happen.

Ted Sarandos sits down with Justin to discuss his entry into entertainment, and the history of a company whose influence has been felt more and more deeply in our daily lives. From bingeing to “Netflix and chill,” he hints at other ways Netflix is hoping to shape the future of entertainment.

 



Photo credit: Kara Hart

CREDITS

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

