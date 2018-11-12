ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

DON'T
@
ME
WITH
JUSTIN
SIMIEN

DON'T<br>@<br>ME<br>WITH<br>JUSTIN<br>SIMIENDON'T<br>@<br>ME<br>WITH<br>JUSTIN<br>SIMIEN

The Dream with Issa Rae

Justin sits down with Issa Rae, the original Awkward Black Girl, to talk about what happens after your dreams come true, and what it's like to be expected to create work that covers the entire black experience.

COMING SOON

Nov 13, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Issa Rae is someone that we all know. From The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl to Insecure, Issa Rae is one of the biggest forces out there creating culture. But, is she having fun?

Justin and Issa discuss what happens after your dreams come true, and how to keep having fun when life gets busy. Issa Rae Presents, her production company showcasing content by people of color, is one of the many projects keeping her busy currently. Justin and Issa go deep on what it's like to be expected to make content that represents the entire African American experience. Plus, the art of taking time off and what television and films are inspiring (or giving them an escape) right now.

Guests:
Issa Rae, author, 'The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl', @IssaRae

CREDITS

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Don't @ Me with Justin Simien

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed