DON'T
@
ME
WITH
JUSTIN
SIMIEN

The Dynamic Duo

Who can use the N-word? How many writers and artists have a film like Moonlight waiting to be made? What was ScarJo thinking? We get into with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, platonic life partners and the incredible duo behind the new film Blindspotting.

Jul 24, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The new film Blindspotting is, according to its creators, a buddy comedy in a world that won’t let it be one. Longtime friends and collaborators, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, co-wrote and co-star in this moving portrait of friendship, a changing Oakland, and how race compounds economic insecurity and personal relationships alike. Diggs is a rapper and Tony-winning actor for his time in Hamilton. Casal is a spoken-word poet and early YouTube breakout.

Blindspotting showcases deeply honest and nuanced conversations about race, propelled in part by the duo’s long history. So when Diggs and Casal got together with Justin, things got real, real quick. The ‘don’t @ me’ moments range from who can use the N-word, what was ScarJo thinking, and the problem with La La Land.

Guests:
Daveed Diggs, Actor, rapper and singer, @DaveedDiggs
Rafael Casal, Actor, @RafaelCasal

CREDITS

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

