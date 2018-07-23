The Dynamic Duo

The new film Blindspotting is, according to its creators, a buddy comedy in a world that won’t let it be one. Longtime friends and collaborators, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, co-wrote and co-star in this moving portrait of friendship, a changing Oakland, and how race compounds economic insecurity and personal relationships alike. Diggs is a rapper and Tony-winning actor for his time in Hamilton. Casal is a spoken-word poet and early YouTube breakout.



Blindspotting showcases deeply honest and nuanced conversations about race, propelled in part by the duo’s long history. So when Diggs and Casal got together with Justin, things got real, real quick. The ‘don’t @ me’ moments range from who can use the N-word, what was ScarJo thinking, and the problem with La La Land.