Angel Lopez is the new mold of Hollywood gatekeeper. In an industry often marked by rooms full of predominantly heterosexual white male executives, Angel is gay and Latinx. Where sales drive everything, he has a passion for the creative part of his role as an executive, working with writers to see their vision realized. Angel and Justin have been friends for years. When Justin made Dear White People, Angel was one of the producers. When the film was adapted into a series, however, Angel was not able to stay on. How do you handle doing business, and awkward deals, with the people you also go to brunch with?
Angel also shares his journey to becoming a filmmaker and astrologist. In the 1980s, his parents had one of the first video stores in the San Fernando Valley. He grew up picking family movies for the store out of a catalogue, making posters for movies he was dreaming up, and casting his little cousins in the stories he would film on his dad’s camcorder. In the late 1990s, when Angel was living in San Francisco, he also discovered a passion - and talent - for astrology. Now, in addition to his busy life as a Hollywood executive, he is a professional astrologer. “Everyone in Hollywood has a psychic, but no one is one,” Justin says. Angel shares how he came to incorporate the many aspects of his authentic self in an industry built on sameness, and one that’s obsessed with sales and sequels.
The Gatekeeper
Angel Lopez is the new mold of Hollywood gatekeeper: gay, Latinx, a producer who also writes, a professional astrologer. He and Justin get real about being your authentic self in an industry built on sameness that’s obsessed with sales and sequels.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Angel Lopez is the new mold of Hollywood gatekeeper. In an industry often marked by rooms full of predominantly heterosexual white male executives, Angel is gay and Latinx. Where sales drive everything, he has a passion for the creative part of his role as an executive, working with writers to see their vision realized. Angel and Justin have been friends for years. When Justin made Dear White People, Angel was one of the producers. When the film was adapted into a series, however, Angel was not able to stay on. How do you handle doing business, and awkward deals, with the people you also go to brunch with?
CREDITS
Host:
Justin Simien
Producers:
Gina Delvac
More From Don't @ Me with Justin Simien
The Sexual (and Gender) Revolution with Kimberly Peirce Kimberly Peirce’s breakout film “Boys Don’t Cry” was ahead of its time in 1999. Justin and Kim talk about the language around gender and sexuality, from who can say “butch” to what happens when previously accepted terms go out of vogue.
The Dynamic Duo: Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal Who can use the N-word? How many writers and artists have a film like Moonlight waiting to be made? What was ScarJo thinking? We get into with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, platonic life partners and the incredible duo behind the new film Blindspotting.
The Auteur Barry Jenkins Barry Jenkins gained worldwide recognition with Moonlight, his film about the life of Chiron, a young black man in Florida struggling with his sexuality and a drug-addicted mom. Also of course, the whole Oscars catastrophe. Despite evidence (and awards) to the contrary, Barry doubts his own brilliance. We get into that, the best movie ever made (and the worst in recent memory). Plus, his time on the set of Dear White People.