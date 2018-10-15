ON AIR
The ‘Moral Correctness’ Debate

How political is black art, and how much can black people critique it? A recent New York Times piece by Wesley Morris suggests that black art in this day and age is being critiqued for its politics rather than for its quality. Justin sits down with writers Chuck Hayward and Jarrett Hill to discuss.

Oct 16, 2018

How political is black art, and how much can black people critique it? A recent New York Times piece by Wesley Morris suggests that black art in this day and age is being critiqued for its politics rather than for its quality. Justin hosts a round table with writers Chuck Hayward and Jarrett Hill to discuss.

Are all black queer writers living in Los Angeles, but they experience and move through the world differently. Justin, Chuck, and Jarrett discuss satire, Insecure, and the real meaning of MAGA.

Get your pens and pencils ready, you're definitely going to want to think piece this episode.

Guests:
Chuck Hayward, screenwriter, @ChuckOff
Jarrett Hill, journalist, @JarrettHill

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

