Justin takes a look at current events and asks the age-old question: "What the f*#k?" Emmy award winning writer and producer Travon Free and “Gente-fied” creator and new media campaign producer Marvin Lemus lend answers.

They discuss Trump's reaction to the migrant caravan, the midterms, and how to get white people to watch content created by people of color. Plus, they take on Kanye West, black celebrity, and why Dia de los Muertos is not a Halloween costume.