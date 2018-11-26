Ashley Blaine Featherson and Courtney Sauls are familiar faces if you’ve watched Justin’s show, Dear White People. Their characters, Joelle and Brooke, are not only great parts, they are the exception. Women are underrepresented on TV, with 40% of speaking roles. Of those, only 19% go to black women. Ashley and Courtney sit down with Justin and get real about their passion for acting, the tough transition from elite universities and theatre to the slog of Hollywood auditions, and what success looks like for them.
The Sisterhood
You might recognize Dear White People’s Ashley Blaine Featherson (Joelle) and Courtney Sauls (Brooke). There is so much more to an actor’s life than getting a good part (think: never-ending auditions and scant parts for black women). Ashley and Courtney sit down with Justin and go deep on what success looks like for them.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Ashley Blaine Featherson, Actress, producer, @AshleyBlaine
Courtney Sauls, Actress, @cosauls
CREDITS
Host:
Justin Simien
Producers:
Gina Delvac
