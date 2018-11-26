The Sisterhood

Ashley Blaine Featherson and Courtney Sauls are familiar faces if you’ve watched Justin’s show, Dear White People. Their characters, Joelle and Brooke, are not only great parts, they are the exception. Women are underrepresented on TV, with 40% of speaking roles. Of those, only 19% go to black women. Ashley and Courtney sit down with Justin and get real about their passion for acting, the tough transition from elite universities and theatre to the slog of Hollywood auditions, and what success looks like for them.