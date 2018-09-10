ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

DON'T
@
ME
WITH
JUSTIN
SIMIEN

DON'T<br>@<br>ME<br>WITH<br>JUSTIN<br>SIMIENDON'T<br>@<br>ME<br>WITH<br>JUSTIN<br>SIMIEN

The White Boyfriend with Zazie Beetz, David Rysdahl & Rick Proctor

Zazie Beetz is back, with her writer-actor boyfriend David Rysdahl. Justin also brought his boyfriend, Rick Proctor, into the studio. Both baes are white. We discuss the deep personal growth and public perils of our interracial love.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Every just-blossoming, newly in love couple asks certain questions: “When do I introduce you to my family?” “Are we ready to travel together?” “What will my friends think of you?” That can also get more complicated when you’re black and your new boo is white.

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2) is back with her writer-actor boyfriend David Rysdahl. Justin also brought his boyfriend, Rick Proctor, into the studio. Both baes are white. We discuss the deep personal growth and public perils of our interracial love.

CREDITS

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Don't @ Me with Justin Simien

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed