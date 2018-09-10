The White Boyfriend with Zazie Beetz, David Rysdahl & Rick Proctor

Every just-blossoming, newly in love couple asks certain questions: “When do I introduce you to my family?” “Are we ready to travel together?” “What will my friends think of you?” That can also get more complicated when you’re black and your new boo is white.

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2) is back with her writer-actor boyfriend David Rysdahl. Justin also brought his boyfriend, Rick Proctor, into the studio. Both baes are white. We discuss the deep personal growth and public perils of our interracial love.