ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

FILM
REVIEWS

FILM<br>REVIEWSFILM<br>REVIEWS

A Star Is Born

"A Star Is Born" is thrillingly right in just about every respect. It’s as if no one knew they were shooting a remake. The film feels fresh from thunderous start to exquisite finish.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 05, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The simplest thing to say about “A Star Is Born” is that it’s all right. Not all right as in OK with a shrug, but thrillingly right in just about every respect. The venerable formula has finally found its not-so- manifest destiny after three earlier versions—actually four, if you count “What Price Hollywood?,” the 1932 drama that established the dynamics of the plot, with one of the two lovers soaring up toward fulfillment and fame and the other hurtling down from celebrity toward calamity. This time they’re played to dramatic and musical perfection by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper—and Cooper directed, in a phenomenal feature debut. She’s a singer-songwriter named Ally—exceptionally gifted, but reluctant to sing her own songs. He’s Jackson Maine, a country rock star with a gift for tender ballads and boozy self-destruction. It’s as if no one knew they were shooting a remake. The film feels fresh from thunderous start to exquisite finish.

Music is the film’s secret sauce. Good music—and the movie is filled with it—means more than a career to Ally and Jackson. It’s the gravity that brings them together, the force that binds them. Lady Gaga’s virtuosity isn’t breaking news; what’s remarkable is her dramatic range in her own feature debut. Bradley Cooper has been brilliant before—in David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle,” in Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper” and, of course, in Tod Phillips’s “The Hangover,” the comedy that put him on the map. What’s new is the fullness of what he does here. Previous versions of his character were obviously doomed by booze and drugs. Jackson is doomed, too, but he’s much more than a collection of addictions. He sings in a rich baritone (apparently thanks to Cooper’s intensive vocal training), and betrays a melancholy that can turn in an instant to volcanic vitriol.

The best-known line from earlier versions of “A Star Is Born” is the heroine’s “This is Mrs. Norman Maine.” But the most haunting line is what the hero says near the end: “I just want to take another look at you.” In this version there’s a sense that the filmmakers wanted to take another look at the basic material to see what remained to be revealed. That’s the director’s strategy in shot after shot, scene after scene, and the film’s distinctive vitality lies in what he finds: occasions for silence that speak more eloquently than words; how she watches him in ardent wonderment; how he glances at her in unguarded moments; how he loves seeing her face displayed on a giant billboard on Sunset Boulevard; how he romps with his dog, Charlie; how his face looks—really looks beneath the camera’s steady gaze—as he’s about to do what he does at the end. From a multitude of discoveries, small and large, a marvelous movie is born.

I’m Joe Morgenstern. I’ll be back on KCRW next week with more reviews.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Morgenstern

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Film Reviews

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The company behind LA’s new election infrastructure
For The Curious Blog

The company behind LA’s new election infrastructure A global industry has developed around how votes are cast and counted in elections. This industry serves national and local governments, selling them election-related products like voting machines, voter education… Read More

Oct 05, 2018

Prop 5: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 5: What you need to know Prop. 5 offers a tax break to homeowners age 55 or older, or those who are severely disabled. It allows them to take a portion of their lowered property tax… Read More

Oct 05, 2018

Voter Guide to the November 6 Midterm Election
For The Curious Blog

Voter Guide to the November 6 Midterm Election The midterm general election is coming up quick. Here’s your guide to get up to speed with everything you need to know. Read More

Oct 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed