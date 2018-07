Carolina Miranda talks with Jonathan Gold at the USC Annenberg School

of Communications in 2017. Courtesy of Carolina Miranda.

As the world mourns the loss of Pulitzer prize-winning food writer Jonathan Gold, we wanted to recall some of our favorite pieces that he wrote. Carolina Miranda is an arts and culture writer for the LA Times. She joins Evan to talk about the magical prose of “L.A. Simonized,” Jonathan’s 2006 review of the now-shuttered restaurant Simon LA near the Beverly Center.