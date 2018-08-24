ON AIR
Jonathan Gold's 2007 review of Jitlada

This week, we revisit one of Jonathan Gold’s favorite LA establishments, Jitlada. Home to some of the spiciest Southern Thai cuisine around, the Hollywood restaurant is a must-visit institution.

Aug 24, 2018

In 2007, Pulitzer Prize-winning food writer Jonathan Gold rediscovered Jitlada, proclaiming it “the spiciest Thai restaurant of the year.” Jitlada had been around for ages and was known as the first "nice" Thai restaurant in Hollywood. Just a year prior to Gold’s visit, the restaurant was bought by a family from Southern Thailand who revamped the menu to include their region’s classic dishes, some of the the hottest in all of Thai cooking. It’s no surprise Jonathan Gold was a regular patron.


Mussels in green curry at Jitlada in Hollywood. Photo via TheDeliciousLife/CC.

Jitlada Thai Restaurant: 5233 1/2 W Sunset Blvd | 323-667-9809

Jonathan Gold (1960-2018)
Evan Kleiman

Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

