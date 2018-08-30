ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROADGOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

Tien Nguyen: Jonathan Gold on Nha Trang

Writer Tien Nguyen remembers when Jonathan Gold defended his love of the San Gabriel Valley noodle shops against critics.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 31, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

"San Gabriel noodle shops are a particular interest of mine, as you have probably determined — a subject I deem to be worth a lifetime of study,” wrote Jonathan Gold in his 2011 review of Nha Trang in San Gabriel. As an Asian-American writer, Tien Nguyen says she was delighted by Jonathan’s firm rebuttal to those who thought he spent too much time in the San Gabriel Valley. Nguyen also talks to Evan about Nha Trang, a tiny restaurant specializing in Central Vietnamese noodles such as bun bo hue and pho ga.


Writer Tien Nguyen reflects on Jonathan Gold’s passion for Vietnamese noodle shop Nha Trang.

Nha Trang: 311 E. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel | (626) 572-7638 |

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold (1960-2018)
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

THIS MONTH'S ANGEL COOKBOOK CLUB PICK: "Lunch at the Shop..." - Peter Miller JOIN NOW

More From Good Food on the Road

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 2 recap: Announcing the Suave Sixteen!
Good Food Blog

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 2 recap: Announcing the Suave Sixteen! Welcome to Round 2 of the Great #TortillaTournament, which is another action round of quick recaps. We have finally reached our Suave (pronounce it in English or español—it’s the same thing, basically!) Sixteen! Read More

Aug 29, 2018

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 1 recap: Trader Joe’s makes good corn tortillas?
Good Food Blog

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 1 recap: Trader Joe’s makes good corn tortillas? What’s a tournament without a few stunning upsets? Gustavo Arellano debriefs tortilla-loyalists on the first round of bracket cuts. Did your favorites make the cut? Read More

Aug 23, 2018

Why Gustavo is doing a Great Tortilla Tournament for KCRW
Good Food Blog

Why Gustavo is doing a Great Tortilla Tournament for KCRW It’s the perennial question: Corn or flour? We’re putting 64 Southern California tortillas head-to-head in our #MasaMadness bracket to see who will win the Golden Tortilla trophy. Gustavo Arellano fills us in on all the details. Read More

Aug 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed