Good Food looks back at 2018

Of all the changes in LA's food scene this year, none was felt as strongly as the passing of Jonathan Gold.

2018 was a year of incredible change in the food world. It’s a tradition at Good Food to wrap up the year by sharing a few of our favorite segments. Among them are stories about food and immigration, a farewell to our friend Jonathan Gold, and a pie crawl of Los Angeles.

Evan Kleiman

Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia

