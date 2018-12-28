2018 was a year of incredible change in the food world. It’s a tradition at Good Food to wrap up the year by sharing a few of our favorite segments. Among them are stories about food and immigration, a farewell to our friend Jonathan Gold, and a pie crawl of Los Angeles.
Good Food looks back at 2018
A powerful immigrant food story in Pixar’s “Bao”
Some of the year’s best stories explored the connections between food and immigrant culture. In July, director Domee Shi visited Good Food to talk about her Pixar short...
Jonathan Gold praised Thomas Ortega's style
In January, Jonathan Gold spoke with Evan about chef Thomas Ortega’s free-wheeling approach to Mexican cuisine as exemplified by Amor y Tacos in Cerritos and Playa...
Jonathan Gold’s predictions of LA food trends in 2018
At the beginning of the year, Jonathan made some predictions about LA food trends for 2018.
LA chefs remembered Jonathan Gold
When Jonathan Gold passed away in July, there was an outpouring of grief and gratitude across the city, particularly among chefs. Producer Joseph Stone spoke with a handful...
The return of the Pie Contest
This year also saw the return of KCRW’s beloved Pie Contest. Before the contest, pastry chef Isa Fabro took Good Food listeners on a pie crawl of LA. Producer Abbie...
A specialty dish in Koreatown
In February, we visited Koreatown to learn about a specialty called gopchang . Contributor Jacklyn Kim reported on how the offal-centric dish has become a favorite of...
