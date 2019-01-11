ON AIR
“Cooking with Scraps,” LA Times’ new critics, and Bestia’s origins

Hosted by  • 
Fresh veggies and kale stem hummus. Excerpted from "Cooking With Scrap: Turn Your Peels, Cores, Rinds, and Stems into Delicious Meals" by Lindsay-Jean Hard. Photo courtesy of Workman Publishing. Photo credit: Penny De Los Santos

We’re talking inventive ways to cook with scraps with author Lindsay-Jean Hard. Also, a close look at the Farm Bill that passed in Congress last month. Evan talks with the masterminds behind Bestia about the early days. Plus, the passing of a torch: meet the LA Times’ new food critics. And we’re checking out a new Japanese fried chicken shop by a Top Chef alum.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia

