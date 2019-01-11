We’re talking inventive ways to cook with scraps with author Lindsay-Jean Hard. Also, a close look at the Farm Bill that passed in Congress last month. Evan talks with the masterminds behind Bestia about the early days. Plus, the passing of a torch: meet the LA Times’ new food critics. And we’re checking out a new Japanese fried chicken shop by a Top Chef alum.
“Cooking with Scraps,” LA Times’ new critics, and Bestia’s origins
From this Episode:
Getting creative with food scraps
On average, each American produces 133 lbs. of food waste each year while 40% of food in this country goes uneaten. In response, the USDA has set a nationwide goal to cut...
11 min, 2 sec
The Farm Bill just passed. So, what’s in it?
About a year ago Good Food started following the process of passing the giant omnibus bill known as The Farm Bill. Our guide to understanding this crucial piece of...
10 min, 19 sec
Bestia’s beginnings
Bestia was the restaurant that was never supposed to work, according to chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis. In 2012, the Arts District was a different animal. For their...
11 min, 29 sec
LA Times’ new food critics take up the mantle
The LA Times recently named two accomplished food critics as successors to the late Jonathan Gold.
14 min, 2 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia