ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

Jell-O and feminism, ‘Losing Earth,’ vertical farming

A new book examines the intersection of American feminism and Jell-O. This Labor Day, throw some desserts on the grill. Nathaniel Rich dives into the consequences of ignoring climate change warnings. Does vertical farming yield the same nutrient content as open air agriculture? Also: Tien Nguyen remembers Jonathan Gold’s impassioned defense of San Gabriel noodle shops, including Nha Trang.

Sep 01, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

How does grilling your desserts change their flavor profiles? Photo credit: Katie Bell.

‘Jell-O Girls’ 5 MIN

In the early 20th Century, Jell-O was marketed as a product of convenience for American housewives, a strategy that ensured the brand’s success for generations. But the dessert’s history and the family behind it are riddled with trauma and tragedy. Allie Rowbottom describes her family’s legacy as a curse in her book, Jell-O Girls.


Allie Rowbottom weaves family experience through her history of Jell-O in her new book, Jell-O Girls. Photo credit: Steven Depolo.

JELL-O Girls

Allie Rowbottom

Grilling your desserts 5 MIN

For many, Labor Day means gathering around a barbecue and grilling up classics like burgers, hot dogs, and corn. But Valerie Confections pastry chef Valerie Gordon is encouraging home cooks to step out of their comfort zones and try grilling their desserts.


Valerie Gordon wants to challenges grill masters to smoke their sweets. Photo credit: Katie Bell.

Tortilla Tournament reaches the ‘Suave 16’ 5 MIN

The brackets are heating up! This week the 64 tortilla makers in our Great Tortilla Tournament were whittled down to the “Suave 16.” Gustavo Arellano drops by Good Food with some smart analysis on the matchups so far.

Losing earth to climate change 5 MIN

The history of the global community’s response to climate change is one of missed opportunities and ignored warnings. With support from the Pulitzer Center, Nathaniel Rich recently penned an in-depth feature for the New York Times Magazine about the period between 1979 and 1989: the crucial window when a course correction might have been possible.

Vertical farming 5 MIN

The future of farming has all the trappings of a sci-fi flick: automation, mega-warehouses and artificial light. While “plant factory” farming uses less water and is more space efficient than field farming, technology comes with a hefty sticker price. Steve Holt recently wrote for Civil Eats about how vertical farming is scaling up.


The budding trend of vertical farming comes with an expensive set of issues. Photo credit: chipmunk_1/Flickr
Market Report: Beans 5 MIN

Laura Avery’s learning about creative uses of black-eyed peas from LA Times Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter, who’s cooking at the LA Times Taste food festival over Labor Day weekend. Plus, a look at the varietals grown by farmer Zach Nichols and his family at 2 Peas in a Pod in Arroyo Grande.


Scarlett runner beans at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Photo credit: Joseph Stone.


Jonathan Gold on Nha Trang 5 MIN

Jonathan Gold’s love of San Gabriel noodle shops was well documented by the volume of his reviews canvassing the area—so much that he would get reader complaints. Writer Tien Nguyen recalls Gold’s 2011 review of Vietnamese noodle house Nha Trang in San Gabriel, in which Jonathan passionately defended his obsession against critics.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 2 recap: Announcing the Suave Sixteen!
Good Food Blog

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 2 recap: Announcing the Suave Sixteen! Welcome to Round 2 of the Great #TortillaTournament, which is another action round of quick recaps. We have finally reached our Suave (pronounce it in English or español—it’s the same thing, basically!) Sixteen! Read More

Aug 29, 2018

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 1 recap: Trader Joe’s makes good corn tortillas?
Good Food Blog

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 1 recap: Trader Joe’s makes good corn tortillas? What’s a tournament without a few stunning upsets? Gustavo Arellano debriefs tortilla-loyalists on the first round of bracket cuts. Did your favorites make the cut? Read More

Aug 23, 2018

Why Gustavo is doing a Great Tortilla Tournament for KCRW
Good Food Blog

Why Gustavo is doing a Great Tortilla Tournament for KCRW It’s the perennial question: Corn or flour? We’re putting 64 Southern California tortillas head-to-head in our #MasaMadness bracket to see who will win the Golden Tortilla trophy. Gustavo Arellano fills us in on all the details. Read More

Aug 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed