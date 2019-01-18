America’s Test Kitchen host Julia Collin Davison drops by to talk recipe testing and Cook’s Illustrated, which recently turned 25. We’re also looking at how the federal government shutdown affects what’s on our plates. Plus: Bill Addison weighs on Fiona while Bill Esparza gives us the 411 on his recent taco finds around the city.
Julia Collin Davison, the shutdown’s effect, and a visit to Fiona
Julia Collin Davison on 25 years of Cook’s Illustrated
As the host of America’s Test Kitchen , Julia Collin Davison is one of the most well-known cooking teachers on TV today.
The shutdown’s impact on our plates
The current federal government shutdown is now officially the longest in US history. And shock waves are being felt throughout the country, from banks to airports. But how...
Student nutrition and the LAUSD strike
This week nearly 34,000 teachers in the LA Unified School District walked off the job, striking for smaller class sizes, more resources and better pay. It’s the first...
Bill Addison’s verdict on Fiona
For his first LA Times review , dining critic Bill Addison visited Fiona Bakery on Fairfax. Helmed by Nicole Rucker and Shawn Pham , the all-day cafe...
LA tacos to check for in 2019
Bill Esparza is known throughout LA for his expert coverage of the city’s Mexican food scene over the years, including an eagle-eyed vigilance for noteworthy tacos. From...
