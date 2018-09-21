ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

NAFTA and Mexico, coastal California, and a Queens food tour

Trump has called NAFTA the “worst” trade deal in history, but professor Alyshia Galvez says it’s Mexico’s food system that bears the brunt of it. Santa Barbara is home to some of California’s greatest seafood and produce, as Jason Paluska and Pascale Beale know all too well. Plus: a culinary tour of the New York’s most diverse borough, and novelist Jervey Tervalon dedicates a poem to his late friend Jonathan Gold.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 22, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Eating NAFTA 9 MIN, 34 SEC

Next year will mark 25 years of NAFTA, the trade agreement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico that lifts tariffs on agriculture and most food-related goods between the countries. Professor Alyshia Galvez argues that Mexico got the short end of the stick with the agreement’s negative impact on the country’s economy, food system, and public health.


Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (C), Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo (3rdR), White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow (3rdR-standing) and Jesus Seade (R), Mexico's President-elect Obrador's representative in trade negotiations look on as U.S. President Donald Trump (L) announces a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2018.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.

Eating NAFTA, continued 5 MIN, 56 SEC

Alyshia Galvez continues her conversation on Mexico’s relationship with NAFTA.

Market Report: Preserving the end of summer 7 MIN, 54 SEC


You don’t have to say goodbye to summer produce just yet. Photo by Joseph Stone.

As summer winds down, Laura Avery talks about how to preserve the best of the late summer stone fruit harvest with Clemence Gossett of The Gourmandise School. The school recently opened the doors of its new larger space in Santa Monica. Laura also visits with John Tenerelli of Tenerelli Orchards in Littlerock, which grows nearly 45 varieties of nectarines and peaches.

‘Around the Table’ 10 MIN, 5 SEC

Although California cuisine isn’t new, renewed attention is being paid to the culinary scene here, especially in the state’s coastal regions. Chef Jason Paluska explains how Santa Barbara’s microclimates give way to some of the best seafood and produce coming out of California. His new book is “Around the Table: Recipes and Stories from the Lark in Santa Barbara.”


‘Around the Table’ celebrates California’s coastal cuisine. Photo by Macduff Everton.

‘Les Legumes’ 8 MIN, 24 SEC

Seasonal cooking isn’t hard in Santa Barbara. The weather and landscape allow exceptional produce to flourish year round. No one knows this better than Pascale Beale. Her latest book, part three of her Market Table Series, is “Les Legumes.”

Les Légumes

Pascale Beale

Culinary Backstreets 8 MIN, 38 SEC

Culinary Backstreets is a food tour company that takes groups through a trio of neighborhoods in Queens, New York, one of the most ethnically diverse urban areas in the world. Reporter Elizabeth Kulas recently went on a tour with microphone in hand.

Jervey Tervalon: Adventures with JGold 5 MIN, 55 SEC

Novelist Jervey Tervalon met Jonathan Gold when they were both in high school. They became great friends, sharing many fantastic meals and adventures over the decades. Tervalon recalls their long friendship and reads a poem dedicated to the late food critic.

More:
Review: Red Medicine, a little like punk rock and splendid in its own way

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Taste California’s coast with Santa Barbara veggies
Good Food Blog

Taste California’s coast with Santa Barbara veggies Santa Barbara’s microclimates make it home to some of California’s best seafood and produce. Jason Paluska, executive chef at The Lark, showcases the region’s eclectic culinary style in his cookbook “Around the Table: Recipes and Stories from the Lark in Santa Barbara.” Read More

Sep 21, 2018

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, Grand Finale: And SoCal’s Best Tortilla Is…
Good Food Blog

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, Grand Finale: And SoCal’s Best Tortilla Is… Wow, what a great time yesterday at KCRW’s Inaugural Great Tortilla Tournament! Throngs of people lined up to taste samples from our Fuerte Four Finalists: Kernel of Truth and Taco… Read More

Sep 17, 2018

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 4 recap: Behold SoCal’s four best tortillas!
Good Food Blog

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 4 recap: Behold SoCal’s four best tortillas! The bracket has been narrowed, the comal is heating up, and the tortillas are being filled for this Sunday at LA River and Gardens Center in Cypress Park! Find out who the final four are and don’t forget to RSVP for a day of micheladas, tortilla art, and live music. Read More

Sep 12, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed