Is there any snack more classic than a grilled cheese? When chef Eric Greenspan turned the cheese plate from one of his restaurants into a grilled cheese, he won the Grilled Cheese Invitational. The rest is history. Greenspan’s preparing to divulge his grilled cheese secrets in a new book, “The Great Grilled Cheese Book: Grown-Up Recipes for a Childhood Classic.”



Chef Eric Greenspan’s caprese melt is a seasonal take on a

grilled cheese and it’s sure to impress. Photo by Colin Price.