ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

Plastic straws, Persian cuisine, and Meathead Goldwyn

What does the history of plastic straws tell us about U.S. capitalism? Growing up in Tehran, Naz Deravian watched her parents entertain with classic Persian dishes; now she’s carrying on the tradition in LA. Stressed about cooking brisket this Rosh Hashanah? Help is here. Plus, Zach Brooks stops by to discuss Jonathan Gold’s review of Vespertine.

Sep 08, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Disposable America 5 MIN

California may soon become the first state in the U.S. to ban the distribution of plastic straws in full-service restaurants. As debate rages on about the environmental impact of straws, The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal shares his research into the history of the plastic utensil and how its rise explains U.S. capitalism.

Gustavo's Great Tortilla Tournament update 5 MIN

As the Great Tortilla Tournament approaches its public showdown on September 16, Gustavo Arellano joins Evan to review the bracket’s latest survivors: the “Eso Eight.”

'Bottom of the Pot' 5 MIN


Naz Deravian’s tahdig is full of crunchy, buttery goodness. Photo by Eric Wolfinger.

Growing up in Tehran, Naz Deravian’s family home was filled with guests, parties, and heaping plates of traditional Persian dishes. Now a transplant to Los Angeles, Deravian is recalling the nostalgic flavors of her old home in her new cookbook, “Bottom of the Pot.”

Bottom of the Pot

Naz Deravian

Jonathan Gold on Vespertine 5 MIN

Smorgasburg LA general manager Zach Brooks joins Evan to share his favorite piece of Jonathan Gold’s writing: his 2017 review of Vespertine, chef Jordan Kahn’s high-concept fine dining restaurant in Culver City.

Vespertine's first year 5 MIN


Chef Jordan Kahn of Vespertine. Photo by Christopher Ho.

With Jonathan Gold’s passing in late July, Vespertine became the last number one restaurant on his annual 101 Best Restaurants list. In July, Vespertine marked its one-year anniversary. Chef Jordan Kahn visited Good Food then to reflect upon the restaurant’s first year in business.

Brisket: a Rosh Hashanah favorite 5 MIN


Smoked brisket is a popular dish year-round but during Rosh Hashanah,
wet brisket is a tradition with deep cultural roots. Photo via Meathead Goldwyn.

Rosh Hashanah begins this weekend, so it’s time to set the table for the new year. Brisket is the quintessential Jewish comfort food, and we’ve invited Meathead Goldwyn to discuss what started as a famine food but is now ubiquitous during the Jewish holiday season.

Market Report: Grapes 5 MIN

Vicki Fan Matsusaka is the executive chef of The Gables, a stylish all-day cafe that recently opened near Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. This time of the year she’s looking for fresh grapes for her restaurant’s chicken salad—and no joke, she recommends roasting them for maximal flavor. Laura Avery also speaks with farmer Jay Scott about the several varieties of grapes he grows at Scott Farms in Dinuba.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Nixtamalizacion, Tex-Mex, Heirloom Corn, Chicano-Style: A Southern California tortilla glossary
Good Food Blog

Nixtamalizacion, Tex-Mex, Heirloom Corn, Chicano-Style: A Southern California tortilla glossary If you’ve been following along with Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, you’ve probably stumbled across some new terminology. Here’s a glossary to help decipher what’s being discussed. Read More

Sep 06, 2018

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 3 recap: And then there were ocho
Good Food Blog

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 3 recap: And then there were ocho We have finally reached our Eso! (“Right on!” in Spanish) Eight! Read More

Sep 05, 2018

This Labor Day, throw some brownies on the grill
Good Food Blog

This Labor Day, throw some brownies on the grill On a trip through Texas, confection master Valerie Gordon was inspired by the culture and community surrounding Southern barbecue. Now every Saturday at her Echo Park bakery, crowds fill the sidewalks hoping to try her grilled desserts. Read More

Aug 31, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed