California may soon become the first state in the U.S. to ban the distribution of plastic straws in full-service restaurants. As debate rages on about the environmental impact of straws, The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal shares his research into the history of the plastic utensil and how its rise explains U.S. capitalism.
Plastic straws, Persian cuisine, and Meathead Goldwyn
What does the history of plastic straws tell us about U.S. capitalism? Growing up in Tehran, Naz Deravian watched her parents entertain with classic Persian dishes; now she’s carrying on the tradition in LA. Stressed about cooking brisket this Rosh Hashanah? Help is here. Plus, Zach Brooks stops by to discuss Jonathan Gold’s review of Vespertine.
FROM THIS EPISODE
As the Great Tortilla Tournament approaches its public showdown on September 16, Gustavo Arellano joins Evan to review the bracket’s latest survivors: the “Eso Eight.”
Naz Deravian’s tahdig is full of crunchy, buttery goodness. Photo by Eric Wolfinger.
Growing up in Tehran, Naz Deravian’s family home was filled with guests, parties, and heaping plates of traditional Persian dishes. Now a transplant to Los Angeles, Deravian is recalling the nostalgic flavors of her old home in her new cookbook, “Bottom of the Pot.”
Naz Deravian
Smorgasburg LA general manager Zach Brooks joins Evan to share his favorite piece of Jonathan Gold’s writing: his 2017 review of Vespertine, chef Jordan Kahn’s high-concept fine dining restaurant in Culver City.
Chef Jordan Kahn of Vespertine. Photo by Christopher Ho.
With Jonathan Gold’s passing in late July, Vespertine became the last number one restaurant on his annual 101 Best Restaurants list. In July, Vespertine marked its one-year anniversary. Chef Jordan Kahn visited Good Food then to reflect upon the restaurant’s first year in business.
Smoked brisket is a popular dish year-round but during Rosh Hashanah,
wet brisket is a tradition with deep cultural roots. Photo via Meathead Goldwyn.
Rosh Hashanah begins this weekend, so it’s time to set the table for the new year. Brisket is the quintessential Jewish comfort food, and we’ve invited Meathead Goldwyn to discuss what started as a famine food but is now ubiquitous during the Jewish holiday season.
Vicki Fan Matsusaka is the executive chef of The Gables, a stylish all-day cafe that recently opened near Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. This time of the year she’s looking for fresh grapes for her restaurant’s chicken salad—and no joke, she recommends roasting them for maximal flavor. Laura Avery also speaks with farmer Jay Scott about the several varieties of grapes he grows at Scott Farms in Dinuba.
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
