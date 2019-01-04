Went a little too hard on New Year’s Eve? Meet Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall, who spent a decade trying all the hangover cures he could find. Plus a revisit of Good Food’s special on LA’s bar scene from last year.
The cure for the common hangover
From this Episode:
The historical problem of hangovers
Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall is a Canadian journalist who traveled to 35 countries over a decade trying every hangover remedy he could find. His book is “Hungover: The Morning...
10 min, 24 sec
A guide to Los Angeles Cocktails
LA’s bar scene is huge and diverse: from historic watering holes, to tiki bars, to trendy bars masquerading as speakeasies. Author Andrea Richards has gathered this...
9 min, 26 sec
A trip to a Koreatown speakeasy
As a bar and cocktails writer for the LAist and Eater, Caroline Pardilla is always on the hunt for interesting new watering holes: not only places with delicious drinks,...
7 min, 56 sec
A liquid history of the Arts District
Simone recently opened in the Arts District after months of anticipation. And while diners are eager to experience the talents of chef Jessica Largey , to get to the...
9 min, 52 sec
A bartending manual for change
The hospitality industry is a natural landing spot for many of California’s 10 million foreign-born workers. Immigrants who speak little English can find work behind the...
8 min, 54 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia