‘The Final Table’, NYC food delivery, and a waffle quest

Still recovering from Thanksgiving? Relax with some bingeable television. Andrew Knowlton of Netflix’s “The Final Table” reflects on filming the star-studded cooking competition show. We also explore the often unseen world of food delivery men in New York, and we discover if LA’s waffle scene stacks up to one legendary “hippie waffle.”

Nov 23, 2018

Netflix’s ‘The Final Table’ 10 MIN, 56 SEC

The Final Table is Netflix’s latest entry into the cooking competition arena. The show’s creators are attempting to juice the drama with a global cast of contestants and judges, including some of the world’s most celebrated chefs. Presiding over the action is Andrew Knowlton, editor at large for Bon Appétit.

Chasing memories of a “hippie waffle” 13 MIN, 7 SEC

What makes for the perfect waffle? According to contributor Gideon Brower’s longtime friend Jack, it’s a combination of color, texture, and—tanginess? Gideon and “hippie Jack” recently embarked on a waffle crawl of Los Angeles in the spirit of their cookie quest last year. This piece comes to us from KCRW’s Independent Producer Project.

The hidden world of NYC food delivery 22 MIN, 53 SEC

A crazy thing happens in NYC as nighttime approaches. As rush hour picks up, delivery men on bikes start racing through the streets to get people their restaurant food while it’s still hot. This service is essential to the lives of many New Yorkers, though some view the delivery men as a threat to public safety. In the latest episode of her KCRW podcast Nocturne, Vanessa Lowe speaks with Cesar, a delivery man who works 60 hours a week for mostly tips.

Special thanks to the Independent Producer Project.

Market Report: Purple watercress 9 MIN, 35 SEC

Growing a home garden can transform the way you cook. Chef-owner Kevin Meehan of Kali grows a number of vegetables for his Larchmont restaurant, including a purple watercress that he uses to liven up familiar dishes like beef tartare. To start his garden, he solicited help from Logan Williams of Logan’s Gardens, a weekly fixture at the Santa Monica Farmers Market.

CREDITS

‘Tis the season for crispy, warm waffles. Photo credit: Taylor Kiser/Creative Commons.

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

