ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HERE
BE
MONSTERS

HERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERSHERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERS

HBM101: Much Corruption

Jeff Emtman finds himself distracted by dragons and their ilk as he kayaks with one of the world’s hairiest people.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 12, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Growing up, Jeff Emtman had a hard time balancing his piety for the One God with his piety for the Gnomish lord Berwyn. Generally, he deferred to the latter, though he lost favor eventually with both.

Jeff’s scoutmaster, a retired surgeon with a habit of collecting unusual boats, was always trying to get Jeff outside, away from the computer where he spent most of his free time playing a game where he tried to save the world from corruption and evil.

Ancient Domains of Mystery (more commonly called “ADOM”) is an massive roguelike game that’s inspired heavily by Dungeons and Dragons. Thomas Biskup released the first version of it in 1994.


Example of a character bio created by ADOM

Jeff, a gnomish wizard of status, is susceptible to the corruptive background radiation. Once pure, he eventually gained breath that smelled of sulfur, thorns that sprouted from his hands, etc. And he failed in his quest to save the world.

The Surgeon invited Jeff to join him for kayaking on the Naches River of Washington State. The river holds a small irrigation dam that the two must navigate--the Surgeon with ease, and Jeff with no small amount of existential, religious struggle.

The “burning hands” spell in this episode comes from a Esperanto-language reading of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, released as public domain audiobook by Librivox. The excerpt used can be translated to “...and the chain was bound around the arm.”

Music: Serocell ||| The Black Spot ||| AHEE ||| Circling Lights ← New music! Website soon.

CREDITS

Jeff Emtman produced this episode with help from Bethany Denton.

Hosts:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Here Be Monsters

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-hour Radio Race winners
For The Curious Blog

KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-hour Radio Race winners The wait is over. We’re proud to announce the winners of KCRW’s 6th annual 24-hour Radio Race. When we released this year’s theme, The New Normal, we encouraged the 250… Read More

Sep 12, 2018

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless
For The Curious Blog

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless When Joe Reyes died last month, he was one of hundreds of people who die homeless in Los Angeles every year. Almost 900 people died on the streets last year,… Read More

Sep 07, 2018

What the color of fruits and veggies says about their phytonutrients
For The Curious Blog

What the color of fruits and veggies says about their phytonutrients If you visit the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on certain Saturdays, you may notice new cooking demos taking place. Sometimes it’s a local chef teaching you how to cook a… Read More

Sep 06, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed