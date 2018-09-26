ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HERE
BE
MONSTERS

HERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERSHERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERS

HBM102: Breath Holder

Free diver Archer Mayo searches for unusual treasures in the murky water of the Columbia River.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Archer Mayo has always loved finding lost things. He grew up on several navy bases and spent much of his childhood swimming and looking for human detritus–sunglasses, teacups, glass bottles. That’s why he takes such delight in searching for old lead weights in the murky waters of the Columbia River in Washington state.


Even on land, Archer loves finding lost things, like this broken pair of glasses.

Archer is a free diver and uses no breathing apparatus when he dives. He just holds his breath and gives in to his mammalian dive response. It’s a reflex that allows mammals to hold their breath underwater longer by slowing the heart rate and shifting blood from the limbs to the torso. “Once my mammalian dive response kicks in... I feel much more calm and centered.” Archer says, “I call it ‘The Flip’.”


Archer does about a minute of breathing exercises, trying to expel as
much carbon dioxide out of his lungs as possible before a dive.

Archer envies whales and dolphins for living in a world that seems weightless. He can only go so long living as a bipedal mammal on the surface before he feels the urge to dive again.


Lead fishing weights, Archer's haul on this dive.

In this episode, HBM producer Bethany Denton watches from a river bank as Archer dives just outside of his home in White Salmon, Washington. 


Archer films a 45 foot dive

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Here Be Monsters

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Prop. 1: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop. 1: What you need to know Prop. 1 is all about affordable housing – raising money to pay for loans for veterans and other projects in California. KCET brings you what you need to know in… Read More

Sep 25, 2018

How parents across LA are talking about weed with their kids
For The Curious Blog

How parents across LA are talking about weed with their kids ﻿﻿﻿ With the start of recreational cannabis sales earlier this year, Los Angeles became arguably the biggest legal marijuana market in the world. The state prohibits anyone under the age… Read More

Sep 21, 2018

LA teachers and students work to curb cannabis use
For The Curious Blog

LA teachers and students work to curb cannabis use On a sunny Saturday afternoon in September, about a dozen high school health teachers gathered around a semi-circle of tables at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s downtown headquarters. The… Read More

Sep 19, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed