HBM109: Untitled Noises of New York (Sound Matters)

Hosted by  • 

HBM host Jeff Emtman travels to New York City in an effort to fulfill open-ended recording assignments issued from afar by Tim Hinman for an episode of Bang & Olufsen’s Sound Matters podcast.

It should be noted that in this episode, Tim incorrectly states that Jeff is from the “lentil capital of Washington State.” In fact, Jeff is from the self-proclaimed lentil capital of the world.

This episode was produced and scored by Tim Hinman. Tim also hosts the fantastic podcast Third Ear.

Read an interview with Jeff about the creation of HBM over on Bang and Olufsen’s blog. Interview by Nathaniel Budzinski.

A tree in an unnamed location of Central Park.

Jeff dangles most of his recording equipment into the Hudson River.

Credits

Hosts:
Jeff Emtman, Bethany Denton

Producers:
Jeff Emtman, Tim Hinman

