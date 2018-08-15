Season 7 and HBM Sweatshirts

Our 7th season starts on September 12th, 2018.
We have a new sweatshirt! Order yours.
Sign up for KCRW’s Radio Race.
Listen to The Organist.
Our 7th season starts on September 12th, 2018.
Our 7th season starts on September 12th, 2018.
We have a new sweatshirt! Order yours.
Sign up for KCRW’s Radio Race.
Listen to The Organist.
Host:
Jeff Emtman
Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton
Healing sexual assault through cabaret On a recent Saturday night in Hollywood, a bar was packed with 20 and 30-somethings drinking, talking have having a good time. They were here to see a variety show,… Read More
Without China, who will take our recycling? China’s new recycling policies have upended recycling programs all around the country and here in LA. During the first quarter of 2017, California exported 54,000 tons of mixed plastics. In… Read More