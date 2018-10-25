ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

A showdown between Megyn Kelly and NBC

A year ago, Megyn Kelly was a very expensive new host for NBC's morning lineup. This week, Kelly said blackface for Halloween costumes was OK when she was growing up. Blowback was swift, and now Kelly is out at the 'Today' show and possibly at NBC altogether.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 25, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This is not the first time Megyn Kelly has landed in hot water over race-related issues. When she worked for Fox, she once insisted that Santa Claus is white. But now she's NBC's problem, and and a very expensive one at that. Her ratings are lagging and many feel she was miscast as a morning show host. She signed a 3-year, $69 million contract with the networks last year, and she will try to hang on to all that money as she negotiates her exit. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Satellite chef Emma West on her Yoga Pants salad
For The Curious Blog

Satellite chef Emma West on her Yoga Pants salad When chef Emma West began working at Satellite, a natural wine bar in Santa Barbara, she couldn’t help but notice all the people walking by in yoga pants. A popular… Read More

Oct 24, 2018

The surge of Vietnamese Americans running for office — often with the same last name
For The Curious Blog

The surge of Vietnamese Americans running for office — often with the same last name In Orange County’s Little Saigon, you’ll see lots of political posters with the same last name on them: “Nguyen.” Thirteen people with that last name are running for office in… Read More

Oct 24, 2018

LA County Sheriff candidates fight for votes
For The Curious Blog

LA County Sheriff candidates fight for votes Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell faces a rare runoff for reelection, going up against retired sheriff’s Lt. Alex Villanueva. Villanueva, who retired from his post last February, is endorsed… Read More

Oct 24, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed