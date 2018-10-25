This is not the first time Megyn Kelly has landed in hot water over race-related issues. When she worked for Fox, she once insisted that Santa Claus is white. But now she's NBC's problem, and and a very expensive one at that. Her ratings are lagging and many feel she was miscast as a morning show host. She signed a 3-year, $69 million contract with the networks last year, and she will try to hang on to all that money as she negotiates her exit.
A showdown between Megyn Kelly and NBC
A year ago, Megyn Kelly was a very expensive new host for NBC's morning lineup. This week, Kelly said blackface for Halloween costumes was OK when she was growing up. Blowback was swift, and now Kelly is out at the 'Today' show and possibly at NBC altogether.
