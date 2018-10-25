A showdown between Megyn Kelly and NBC

This is not the first time Megyn Kelly has landed in hot water over race-related issues. When she worked for Fox, she once insisted that Santa Claus is white. But now she's NBC's problem, and and a very expensive one at that. Her ratings are lagging and many feel she was miscast as a morning show host. She signed a 3-year, $69 million contract with the networks last year, and she will try to hang on to all that money as she negotiates her exit.