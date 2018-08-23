Netflix and Cannes had a falling out this year. None of the streamer's films played at the French film festival, which means a bunch of them will be premiering at Venice. Netflix is bringing six films to the Italian film festival, and a couple of them--from directors including Alfonso Cuaron, Paul Greengrass and the Coen brothers--could maybe be awards contenders. But one thing we're still waiting to see is if Netflix will open up that theatrical window in the way Amazon has done, and allow its films to play in theaters for some amount of time before going to Netflix.
As film festival season begins, Netflix tries to make its mark
The Venice Film Festival starts next week, and with it, the unofficial kickoff to awards season. Netflix has had great success racking up awards for television, but so far, not much luck on the film side. This year, the streamer is trying to change that.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Michael Schneider
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
