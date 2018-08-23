As film festival season begins, Netflix tries to make its mark

Netflix and Cannes had a falling out this year. None of the streamer's films played at the French film festival, which means a bunch of them will be premiering at Venice. Netflix is bringing six films to the Italian film festival, and a couple of them--from directors including Alfonso Cuaron, Paul Greengrass and the Coen brothers--could maybe be awards contenders. But one thing we're still waiting to see is if Netflix will open up that theatrical window in the way Amazon has done, and allow its films to play in theaters for some amount of time before going to Netflix.