Awaiting judge's ruling on CNN's lawsuit against the White House

The judge in the case was expected to issue his ruling this afternoon, but his announcement has been pushed to Friday morning. Many people see this as an open and shut First Amendment violation by the White House, but the judge has expressed some skepticism in the case. The lawyer representing the White House argued that legally, the president has the right to revoke a press pass from whomever he wants, and that CNN has lots of other reporters they could send instead. CNN's lawyer argued the opposite, that Acosta is an experienced reporter uniquely suited to the job and that reporting just based on the live feed without being in the room misunderstands how journalism works.