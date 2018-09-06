Best popular film category proves not so popular

The idea of a best "popular" film--which the Academy never full defined--seemed especially problematic in the year of 'Black Panther.' Many people think the historic Marvel film could have a real shot at a best picture nomination, but were worried it would be relegated to the popular category. Today the Academy announced they were putting the new category on hold, and that it would not be introduced at the 2019 ceremony. Members will still be seeking ways to boost ratings for the TV broadcast, which saw its lowest ratings ever this year.