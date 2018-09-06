The idea of a best "popular" film--which the Academy never full defined--seemed especially problematic in the year of 'Black Panther.' Many people think the historic Marvel film could have a real shot at a best picture nomination, but were worried it would be relegated to the popular category. Today the Academy announced they were putting the new category on hold, and that it would not be introduced at the 2019 ceremony. Members will still be seeking ways to boost ratings for the TV broadcast, which saw its lowest ratings ever this year.
Best popular film category proves not so popular
The Academy has put its plan to introduce a new category for best "popular" film on indefinite hold. It will go forward with presenting 6-8 awards during commercial breaks in order to streamline and shorten the TV broadcast of the ceremony.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
As film festival season begins, Netflix tries to make its mark The Venice Film Festival starts next week, and with it, the unofficial kickoff to awards season. Netflix has had great success racking up awards for television, but so far, not much luck on the film side. This year, the streamer is trying to change that.
The Academy's new "popular" film category faces supercharged backlash In an effort to boost ratings for the Oscars, the Academy said they'd be making some changes to the awards show--including awarding certain categories during commercial breaks, as well as adding a new category for popular films. But so far, that new category is not getting good reviews.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What the color of fruits and veggies say about their phytonutrients If you visit the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on certain Saturdays, you may notice new cooking demos taking place. Sometimes it’s a local chef teaching you how to cook a… Read More
Announcing KCRW’s top 10 Radio Race finalists If you’ve never stayed up for 24 hours straight to make radio, you’re missing out. KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-Hour Radio Race had 250 teams participate this year. We received submissions… Read More