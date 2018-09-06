ON AIR
Best popular film category proves not so popular

The Academy has put its plan to introduce a new category for best "popular" film on indefinite hold. It will go forward with presenting 6-8 awards during commercial breaks in order to streamline and shorten the TV broadcast of the ceremony.

Sep 06, 2018

The idea of a best "popular" film--which the Academy never full defined--seemed especially problematic in the year of 'Black Panther.' Many people think the historic Marvel film could have a real shot at a best picture nomination, but were worried it would be relegated to the popular category. Today the Academy announced they were putting the new category on hold, and that it would not be introduced at the 2019 ceremony. Members will still be seeking ways to boost ratings for the TV broadcast, which saw its lowest ratings ever this year. 

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

