Continued fallout at CBS

Following Ronan Farrow's second expose in the New Yorker, Les Moonves stepped down from CBS on Sunday, and later in the week, Jeff Fager, the head of '60 Minutes,' also departed.

Sep 13, 2018

Fager's departure was not directly tied to the New Yorker piece, which had alleged a hostile work environment at '60 Minutes,' but rather because Fager sent threatening text messages to one of CBS's own reporters who was looking into the story. It's likely this is just the beginning of a massive overhaul at CBS. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

