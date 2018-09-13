Fager's departure was not directly tied to the New Yorker piece, which had alleged a hostile work environment at '60 Minutes,' but rather because Fager sent threatening text messages to one of CBS's own reporters who was looking into the story. It's likely this is just the beginning of a massive overhaul at CBS.
Continued fallout at CBS
Following Ronan Farrow's second expose in the New Yorker, Les Moonves stepped down from CBS on Sunday, and later in the week, Jeff Fager, the head of '60 Minutes,' also departed.
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
