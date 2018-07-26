ON AIR
Did Disney jump the Gunn?

Disney fired James Gunn over years-old tweets that were resurfaced by a far right blogger. No one is debating that the tweets filled with tasteless jokes were bad, but the sudden firing has people asking, should artists not be allowed to evolve and change over time?

Jul 26, 2018

Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films were enormously successful for Disney, and started the Marvel movie universe as many people know it. But ultimately the family-friendly company decided that Gunn couldn't stick around for a third film after these tweets were brought to its attention. However, Disney did hire Roseanne Barr when she also had awful, and much more recent tweets. This also points to a failure to do due diligence on Disney's part if they did not know these tweets existed when they hired Gunn in the first place. In the meantime, filmmakers hoping to make it big are now rushing to delete their Twitter history.

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

