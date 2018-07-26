Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films were enormously successful for Disney, and started the Marvel movie universe as many people know it. But ultimately the family-friendly company decided that Gunn couldn't stick around for a third film after these tweets were brought to its attention. However, Disney did hire Roseanne Barr when she also had awful, and much more recent tweets. This also points to a failure to do due diligence on Disney's part if they did not know these tweets existed when they hired Gunn in the first place. In the meantime, filmmakers hoping to make it big are now rushing to delete their Twitter history.
Did Disney jump the Gunn?
Disney fired James Gunn over years-old tweets that were resurfaced by a far right blogger. No one is debating that the tweets filled with tasteless jokes were bad, but the sudden firing has people asking, should artists not be allowed to evolve and change over time?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
Bill Shine, the former co-head of Fox News, heads to the White House Shine was ousted from Fox News last May over the network's handling of sexual harassment cases under Roger Ailes. His new job as head of White House communications is in some ways perfect and in many ways shocking.
NBC News misses another sexual misconduct story In the midst of the #MeToo mvement, Sil Lai Abrams was ready to go on the record with sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons and A.J. Calloway. She took the story to Joy Reid at MSNBC, but the network dragged its feet for months, before ultimately killing the story.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More
LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’ KCRW listener Araceli Argueta wanted to know more about the history of Los Angeles’ indigenous people and submitted this question to Curious Coast. “What Native Tribes’ lands are we on?… Read More