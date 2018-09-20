ON AIR
Disney's big gamble

More details are emerging about Disney's upcoming streaming service. It's been dubbed "the Netflix killer," but Disney will no doubt lose a lot of money in the process of getting back all its own content. 

Sep 20, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Some analysts have predicted Disney will be out billions of dollars as they pull their content from other streaming and syndication services. Of course the company is hoping that will pay off in a big way once they're able to put it all on their own streaming service, which will include new Marvel series like Loki and Scarlett Witch, starring the actors who portrayed the characters in the movies. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

