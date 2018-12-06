Golden Globes nominations and the Oscars find a host...for now

Hollywood Breakdown

It used to be that the Golden Globes were just a fun party, but they're now a huge to-do, with more money involved. So while their nominations should be taken with a grain of salt--they're made by a group of a couple dozen foreign journalists--they do have influence in the awards season because they come out right before the big holiday viewing period. 'Vice' came out as the surprise most-nominated movie. And on the TV side, there were snubs for 'Succession and Atlanta.' Over at the Academy, they've finally found a host in Kevin Hart, but homophobic tweets of his from several years ago are already coming back to haunt him.