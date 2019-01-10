John Lasseter returns from exile

Hollywood Breakdown

Lasseter is the most high-profile person to step down due to MeToo-related allegations, and then get hired back by another company. Skydance, owned by David Ellison, is a private company, but they do have a deal with Paramount, a much larger, public company. People on the Paramount lot are reportedly not happy about the news of Lasseter's hiring, and several women animators went on the record saying they would not work for Skydance with Lasseter at the animation helm. Ellison included a long memo with the hiring of Lasseter, saying it was a decision he did not make lightly, but clearly Lasseter's earlier apology via press release is not enough for others in the industry.