Louis C.K. tries to come back to comedy

Not everyone is excited about the comedian's return to a comedy club in New York, nine months after admitting to sexual misconduct. Several women in the audience were especially not thrilled that he showed up without any advance warning. 

Aug 30, 2018

There's no clear comeback path in the #MeToo era, but a lot of people thought Louis C.K. would wait at least a year before getting back up on stage. The comedian recently made an unannounced return to the Comedy Cellar in New York, where he reportedly got quite the ovation, at least from the men in the audience. Social media, however, has been much more more divided. Some people feel he's been away long enough, while others says it's not quite fair for him to get such a easy return when he damaged other women's careers with his previous behavior. 

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

