Louis C.K. tries to come back to comedy

There's no clear comeback path in the #MeToo era, but a lot of people thought Louis C.K. would wait at least a year before getting back up on stage. The comedian recently made an unannounced return to the Comedy Cellar in New York, where he reportedly got quite the ovation, at least from the men in the audience. Social media, however, has been much more more divided. Some people feel he's been away long enough, while others says it's not quite fair for him to get such a easy return when he damaged other women's careers with his previous behavior.