Major changes at all the broadcast networks

Just as fall TV begins, all four big networks are seeing executive turnover at the top.

Sep 27, 2018

Numbers are down for fall TV, though broadcast television still remains the best way for advertisers to reach the masses. The new TV season kicks off just as there's leadership change at all four broadcast networks. Les Moonves is out at CBS following allegations of sexual assault. At NBC, Bob Greenblatt decided it was time to go, leaving while the network he successfully ran for several years was at a high point. And the merging of Disney and Fox is also leading to job changes at the top of ABC.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

