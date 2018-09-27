Numbers are down for fall TV, though broadcast television still remains the best way for advertisers to reach the masses. The new TV season kicks off just as there's leadership change at all four broadcast networks. Les Moonves is out at CBS following allegations of sexual assault. At NBC, Bob Greenblatt decided it was time to go, leaving while the network he successfully ran for several years was at a high point. And the merging of Disney and Fox is also leading to job changes at the top of ABC.
Major changes at all the broadcast networks
Just as fall TV begins, all four big networks are seeing executive turnover at the top.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
Best popular film category proves not so popular The Academy has put its plan to introduce a new category for best "popular" film on indefinite hold. It will go forward with presenting 6-8 awards during commercial breaks in order to streamline and shorten the TV broadcast of the ceremony.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Will there be a male birth control pill? We go inside a lab working on developing a contraceptive gel for men About 60 percent of American women of reproductive age are using a contraceptive method. More than 25… Read More
Watch: Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in high school, Christine Blasey Ford, are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.… Read More