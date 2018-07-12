ON AIR
Netflix bests HBO in Emmy Nominations

The Emmy nominations are in, and streaming giant Netflix garners a staggering 112 nominations while HBO’s new boss at AT&T says the network must become bigger and broader.

Jul 12, 2018

The Emmy nominations announced today held a few surprises but none so big as Netflix outpacing HBO this year after a huge and costly For Your Consideration campaign. The timing was less than ideal for HBO, coming just days after new Warner Media head John Stankey told a town hall meeting of HBO employees that the year ahead was going to be painful so that the network can add to its subscriber base and increase its hours of programming. Stankey’s comments did not line up with with HBO chief executive Richard Plepler’s vision, who has spoken of the operation as more boutique and less mass-market. Both could agree that more money should be invested in HBO in the future, but there was no commitment to a specific amount.

Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Kaitlin Parker

