Netflix cracks a window

Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma' will have play exclusively in a few number of movie theaters for three weeks before it drops on Netflix. While that's not a huge theatrical window, it's a first for Netflix, who had previously insisted on having day and date theatrical and streaming releases. Cuarón himself has said his film is best viewed on a big screen, and Netflix no doubt realizes that with the awards potential, it makes sense to have the movie in theaters. Now going forward, other directors will no doubt demand the same, but the question is, will Netflix yield?