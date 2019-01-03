ON AIR
Netflix taking heat for pulling an episode of Hasan Minhaj's show

Netflix is getting a crash course in the world of global streaming. The company claims it's just following the law in Saudi Arabia by pulling an episode critical of the country's crown prince. But in doing so they've also kowtowed to a repressive regime. The episode had been up since last fall, and as Minhaj pointed out in a tweet, this move brings way more attention to it. Plus, it's still available to watch on YouTube. 

Credits

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni, Kim Masters

Producer:
Kaitlin Parker

