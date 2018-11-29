The investigation lays out how in the months and weeks before Ronan Farrow's story on Moonves first broke, the one-time Hollywood mogul was man desperate to keep his job and engaged in a coverup, all the while waging corporate war with Viacom's Shari Redstone. It's now possible that the CBS board could fire Moonves for cause, which means he wouldn't get any of his $120 million severance package.
New allegations emerge against former CBS CEO Les Moonves
The New York Times details how Moonves tried to silence an accuser by getting her a part on a CBS show.
