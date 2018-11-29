ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

New allegations emerge against former CBS CEO Les Moonves

The New York Times details how Moonves tried to silence an accuser by getting her a part on a CBS show. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 29, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The investigation lays out how in the months and weeks before Ronan Farrow's story on Moonves first broke, the one-time Hollywood mogul was man desperate to keep his job and engaged in a coverup, all the while waging corporate war with Viacom's Shari Redstone. It's now possible that the CBS board could fire Moonves for cause, which means he wouldn't get any of his $120 million severance package. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
A new sheriff in town
For The Curious Blog

A new sheriff in town ﻿﻿ Sheriff Jim McDonnell conceded his bid for reelection against retired Sheriff’s Lieutenant Alex Villanueva, marking the first time in over a century that an incumbent sheriff has lost reelection… Read More

Nov 28, 2018

NASA touches down on the Red Planet
For The Curious Blog

NASA touches down on the Red Planet A little over an Earth Day ago, NASA’s InSight spacecraft landed on Mars. KCRW’s Tod Mesirow was at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena to witness the historic touchdown of… Read More

Nov 28, 2018

As LA rents rise, tenants take the protests directly to their landlords
For The Curious Blog

As LA rents rise, tenants take the protests directly to their landlords ﻿ On a recent evening, about a dozen demonstrators gathered on what’s normally a quiet westside street. Carrying signs, bullhorns and a drum, they rallied in front of a large,… Read More

Nov 28, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed