This year's Oscars got the worst ratings in years and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is desperately trying to lure more eyeballs to the telecast. So, they've offered up some changes. One is that the ceremony will be no more than 3 hours, which means some categories will be presented during commercial breaks. AMPAS also said they'll be adding a category for best "popular" film, but no one yet knows what exactly "popular" means, or what kind of threshold a film would have to reach to qualify. It's especially rankled people in the year of 'Black Panther,'--a Marvel film many were hopeful would get a Best Picture nomination. Now people are worried it will be relegated to the popular film category.
The Academy's new "popular" film category faces supercharged backlash
In an effort to boost ratings for the Oscars, the Academy said they'd be making some changes to the awards show--including awarding certain categories during commercial breaks, as well as adding a new category for popular films. But so far, that new category is not getting good reviews.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
With Leslie Moonves under siege, the fate of CBS hangs in the balance Following Ronan Farrow's expose in the New Yorker, an investigation has begun looking into the CBS CEO and allegations of sexual assault. Moonves remains on the job, but he may not be there for long if more alleged victims come forward.
Did Disney jump the Gunn? Disney fired James Gunn over years-old tweets that were resurfaced by a far right blogger. No one is debating that the tweets filled with tasteless jokes were bad, but the sudden firing has people asking, should artists not be allowed to evolve and change over time?
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill For decades, the recycling market was driven by China, which was buying a lot of what was coming out of our blue recycle bins here in LA and in the… Read More
Crazy Rich Asians: The personal stakes for director Jon M. Chu and the cast For the first time since 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club,” a major Hollywood studio is out with a film featuring an all-Asian cast. “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu… Read More