ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

The #MeToo movement, one year later

It's been just about a year since two exposes brought down mogul Harvey Weinstein. There's been a huge push for change in the intervening months, but so far, a mixed report card.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 04, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The floodgates opened, and several people who committed alleged sexual misconduct have been purged from the industry. For some of them, it's taken a long time--like the 'NCIS: New Orleans' showrunner Brad Kern, who was finally fired from CBS after years of reported incidents. On the other hand, there remain people like a director of photography at the ABC-produced show 'Criminal Minds' who are still in place after several people have reported him for groping and lewd statements. And at the talent agencies themselves, there have been changes, but the two top agencies--WME and CAA have both recently had to fire top male agents for incidents of groping other men.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How LA County is working to make voting faster, easier and more secure
For The Curious Blog

How LA County is working to make voting faster, easier and more secure Retired high school teacher and Monrovia resident Stephen McCarthy is the kind of careful, consistent responsible voter get-out-the-vote activists dream about. “I have never missed an election going back to… Read More

Oct 04, 2018

What is Real ID and why are DMV lines so long?
For The Curious Blog

What is Real ID and why are DMV lines so long? Have you been to a DMV office in California recently? Did it seem like wait times were not just bad, but much worse than usual? Well, you’re not wrong.. This… Read More

Oct 04, 2018

Prop 4: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 4: What you need to know Prop. 4 would authorize $1.5 billion in bonds to go towards children’s hospitals. That money would be used on construction, renovation, and expansion projects. KCET brings you what you need to… Read More

Oct 03, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed