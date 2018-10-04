The #MeToo movement, one year later

The floodgates opened, and several people who committed alleged sexual misconduct have been purged from the industry. For some of them, it's taken a long time--like the 'NCIS: New Orleans' showrunner Brad Kern, who was finally fired from CBS after years of reported incidents. On the other hand, there remain people like a director of photography at the ABC-produced show 'Criminal Minds' who are still in place after several people have reported him for groping and lewd statements. And at the talent agencies themselves, there have been changes, but the two top agencies--WME and CAA have both recently had to fire top male agents for incidents of groping other men.