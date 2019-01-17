'West Side Story' illustrates the tricky business of remakes

Hollywood Breakdown

And they're not the only ones. This week the casting of Maria was met with mixed reactions--happiness that she's Colombian-American, but then again, she's not Puerto Rican. It's tough to remake a musical from the 1950's in modern times, while still keeping it set in an earlier age. Will the famous director and screenwriter be able to pull it off? We'll see, but the bigger questions still remains--why remake the movie in the first place?