What's next for Les?

Hosted by 

In Moonves' contract it says he can use CBS' money for his legal fees, so he's got nothing to lose by taking the battle to court, except maybe his dignity. And he suggested in an interview that he's ready and willing to fight. Moonves has million and millions of dollars, so he'll be fine regardless, but people in Hollywood are wondering what he'll do with his time now that the once king of Hollywood is a pariah. 

Credits

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni, Kim Masters

Producer:
Kaitlin Parker

