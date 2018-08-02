This is all playing out in the middle of an epic battle between Moonves and Shari Redstone over ultimate control of CBS. Many people at CBS feel that if Redstone takes over, CBS will cease to be the powerhouse it has been for years. The company has already lost a billion dollars in stock valuation following the revelations in Farrow's piece.
With Leslie Moonves under siege, the fate of CBS hangs in the balance
Following Ronan Farrow's expose in the New Yorker, an investigation has begun looking into the CBS CEO and allegations of sexual assault. Moonves remains on the job, but he may not be there for long if more alleged victims come forward.
