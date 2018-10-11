ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

A California car that takes solar power seriously

Cars and trucks are some of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. And so a number of automobile companies are exploring ways to meet governmental - and consumer - demands for cleaner drives.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 12, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Cars and trucks are some of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. And so a number of automobile companies are exploring ways to meet governmental - and consumer - demands for cleaner drives. KCRW's Steve Chiotakis met up with the station's car and tech guy, Tod Mesirow, for a spin in a brand new Karma Revero. 

KCRW Car Guy Tod Mesirow pulls up in a 2018 Karma Revero. Photo credit: Ben Gottlieb.

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed