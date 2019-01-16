During the teacher strike, a lot of students are not going to class. According to the district’s tally, about 163,000 turned up for school Tuesday, out of a total of about half a million.

Some are spending their time on the picket line. Older students might go study at Starbucks or play hooky. But the parents of younger children in L.A. Unified are getting creative by going on field trips and forming parenting groups to watch each others’ children.

KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez has been criss-crossing Los Angeles talking to these families about how they’re spending their days.







Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez.